Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.20

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and traded as low as $49.78. Kenon shares last traded at $50.94, with a volume of 55,663 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kenon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 190.57% and a return on equity of 47.14%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at $5,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,783 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.