Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the April 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSSRF remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Kesselrun Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

