Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.06. Key Tronic has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

