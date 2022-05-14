KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,794,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,060 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.73% of KeyCorp worth $157,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 523,406 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 576,948 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

