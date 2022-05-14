Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KEYUF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. Keyera has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

