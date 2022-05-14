KickToken Trading Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $521,823.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,471.68 or 1.00024162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00105092 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,476,238 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

