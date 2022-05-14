Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,762 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,489,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,270,000 after purchasing an additional 215,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,097,000 after purchasing an additional 175,923 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 68.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,633,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,272,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KRC. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

