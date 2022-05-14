Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KIGRY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.52. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kion Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($107.37) to €92.00 ($96.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

