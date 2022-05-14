Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) by 994.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Kirkland’s worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 241,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KIRK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,037. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $176.19 million for the quarter.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

