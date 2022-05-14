KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the April 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000.

NYSE KIO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 108,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,865. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

