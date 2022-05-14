KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $336.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.31 and a 200-day moving average of $376.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.