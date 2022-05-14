Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.17

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.17 and traded as low as $8.04. Klabin shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 5,058 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Klabin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Klabin alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1211 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Klabin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.