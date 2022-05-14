Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Hits $1.09 Billion

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $77.25 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00540025 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,903.37 or 2.08483132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008490 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,818,088,186 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.