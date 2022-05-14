Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 345.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,087 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

