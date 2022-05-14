Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 26,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 36,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Know Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.
About Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN)
Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.
