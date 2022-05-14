Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Konica Minolta stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.90. 932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

