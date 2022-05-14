Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading 1.7% Higher

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.15 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.15 ($0.11). 34,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 291,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Get Kropz alerts:

About Kropz (LON:KRPZ)

Kropz plc operates as an explorer developer of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kropz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kropz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.