Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading 1.7% Higher

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.15 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.15 ($0.11). 34,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 291,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.38.
About Kropz (LON:KRPZ)
Featured Stories
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Kropz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kropz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.