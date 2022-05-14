L2 Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,782 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,782 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.01. 9,618,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $177.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

