L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,576,000 after buying an additional 457,513 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,423,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886,970. The firm has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

