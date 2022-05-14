L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 665 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $452.83. 576,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.86 and a 200 day moving average of $406.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.25.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

