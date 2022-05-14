L2 Asset Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NexWave Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 562,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

NYSE:C traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,739,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,439,886. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.