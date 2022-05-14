L2 Asset Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,817,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BJ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $62.34. 1,661,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,015. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

