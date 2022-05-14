L2 Asset Management LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 414,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.48. 29,683,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,019,254. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

