Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.88.

NYSE LH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.62. The stock had a trading volume of 495,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.34 and its 200 day moving average is $276.70. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $232.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $56,713.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,384 shares of company stock valued at $931,020. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

