Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $41,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after acquiring an additional 59,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.62. The company had a trading volume of 495,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.70. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,384 shares of company stock valued at $931,020 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.88.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

