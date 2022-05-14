Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Laird Superfood from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of LSF opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 34.50% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 304.9% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 166,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood (Get Rating)

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

