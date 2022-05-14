Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $83.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LNTH traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $69.74.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $425,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,171 shares of company stock worth $6,422,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $15,865,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,856,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lantheus by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

