Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CBRE Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.54.

NYSE:LVS opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

