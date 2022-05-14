Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of $368.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.98. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66.

Lawson Products ( NASDAQ:LAWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 384.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

