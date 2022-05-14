LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Down 60.5% in April

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the April 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have any significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

