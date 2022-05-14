LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €126.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($132.63) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEG. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($151.58) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($166.32) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($163.16) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.30 ($140.32) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €139.87 ($147.23).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €94.80 ($99.79) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €114.64. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($103.68).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

