Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.40

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 96580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LGGNY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.07) to GBX 329 ($4.06) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.07) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 350 ($4.32) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%.

About Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

