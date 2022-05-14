Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $82.25

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.25 and last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 1030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.89.

Legrand ( OTCMKTS:LGRVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Legrand SA will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

