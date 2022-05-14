Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,435 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 43.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.64. 517,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

