LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

