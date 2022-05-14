Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Acquired by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,860 shares of company stock worth $815,983. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 1,511,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,621. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

