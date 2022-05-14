LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.80.

Shares of LGIH traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.66. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.49.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $23,399,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $20,082,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

