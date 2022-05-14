Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Position Raised by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 556,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,046 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises 7.2% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $15,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $203,615,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Liberty Global by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,608 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,545,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,491,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Liberty Global by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,983,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $23.00. 1,387,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,267. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 148.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997 over the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

