LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Lowered to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$1.00 price objective on the stock.
LifeSpeak has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$9.90.
About LifeSpeak (Get Rating)
Read More
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.