LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Lowered to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$1.00 price objective on the stock.

LifeSpeak has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$9.90.

About LifeSpeak (Get Rating)

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for mental health and total wellbeing education for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offer digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

