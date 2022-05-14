LifeVantage Co. (LFVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

LifeVantage has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.39.

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

