LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NYSE:LITB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 19,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,871. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.28. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.15.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
