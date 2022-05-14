LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:LITB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 19,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,871. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.28. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.15.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 22.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

