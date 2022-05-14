Lightning Bitcoin Trading 40.4% Lower Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $830,770.98 and approximately $110,703.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00225397 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

