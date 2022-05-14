Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Given “Buy” Rating at Eight Capital

Eight Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$86.56.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$27.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -13.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$19.58 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.45.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

