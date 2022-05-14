Linear Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,681.79 or 0.99964728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00104948 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

