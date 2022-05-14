LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) PT Lowered to 19.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from 34.00 to 19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS LMGHF opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

About LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (Get Rating)

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: The Nordics, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Global Messaging. The company offers mobile messaging, mobile solutions, and mobile intelligence services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries.

