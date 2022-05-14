LinkEye (LET) Market Capitalization Reaches $969,390.58

LinkEye (LET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $969,390.58 and approximately $118,189.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

