Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.22. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 20.64%.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

