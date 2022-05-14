Litecoin Cash Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $733.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,615.16 or 0.99997366 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 255.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 757,265,262 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

