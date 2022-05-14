Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up 3.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Littelfuse worth $35,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $9.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.99. The stock had a trading volume of 155,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,605. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.89.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

