LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at B. Riley

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered shares of LivePerson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

LPSN opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.48. LivePerson has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $68.82.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,052 shares of company stock valued at $818,525. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in LivePerson by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in LivePerson by 19.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in LivePerson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

